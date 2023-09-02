Cabinet panel formed to undertake govt-to-govt transactions

ISLAMABAD: With constitution of the Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transaction (CGIGCT), under chairperson of Minister for Finance Dr Shamshad Akhtar, the caretaker government has been granted powers for government-to-government (G2G) agreements with foreign states.

According to an official notification, issued by the government, stating that “In terms of Rule 17(2) of the Rules of Business, 1973, the Federal Cabinet, under case No. 544/Rule-19/2023 dated August 30, 2023, has been pleased to constitute the Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCIGCT). “The composition of the committee shall be as under: minister for finance will chair the cabinet committee and other members will be comprised of minister for commerce, industries & production, minister for communications, railways & maritime affairs, minister for power & petroleum, minister for law & justice, climate change & water resources.

“By special invitation, the cabinet committee can invite adviser to the prime minister on establishment, adviser to the prime minister on finance, adviser to the prime minister on aviation, SAPM on maritime affairs and deputy chairman, Planning Commission.”

The cabinet committee may authorise negotiations for a G2G agreement between the government and government of a foreign state; constitute a negotiation committee for a G2G agreement or a commercial agreement, as the case may be, and approve price discovery mechanism; recommend approval of the G2G agreement or a commercial agreement finalised by the negotiation committee; recommend for relaxations, exemptions, exclusions regulatory compliance; authorize fast-track procurement of services of transaction advisors or consultants; and take such decisions necessary for expeditious execution of the commercial transactions.

“Provided that the decision taken under clauses (c) and (d) of sub-section (2) of Section (4) of the Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions Act, 2022 by the Cabinet Committee shall be placed before the federal government for approval;

“The cabinet committee shall facilitate and supervise the commercial transactions under this Act and pass necessary directions for removal of hurdles or difficulties; the cabinet committee may co-opt any person as a member or may require attendance of any person by special invitation as it deems appropriate; and, no act, decision or proceedings of the cabinet committee shall be invalid by reason of absence, vacancy or defect in the constitution of the cabinet committee.”