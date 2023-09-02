PPP senator calls for early elections to solve people’s problems

ISLAMABAD: Senator Quratulain Marri of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) said that the caretaker government does not have a solution to the people’s plight, as the solution lies with the elected government of the people by conducting immediate elections.

She further stated that the biggest problems facing the people are the electricity bills as they were forced to pay tax on their salaries as well as electricity bills. She questioned how 80% of the people living in rented houses in Pakistan can pay double tax.

Quratulain Marri said that the people of Pakistan reject cosmetic relief and if relief is only given to the person in whose name the meter has been issued then how will the people living in rented houses pay the bloated bill? She said the FBR will meet its target but the burden will fall on the public. “We are producing 47% of the electricity from imported fuel and only two percent are using Thar coal which is black gold for Pakistan,” she said.

The PPP Senator said: “The PPP has provided solar systems to two lac homes in Sindh. In 2010, the PPP created an alternative energy board but successive governments did not use it and the people of Pakistan could not get its benefits. Pakistan should generate electricity from the sources it has as the Thar coal is the cheapest source of electricity in Pakistan. When we have vast coal reserves then why is expensive coal imported in Pakistan.” she asked.

Senator Quratulain Marri said the caretaker prime minister says that the judges do not use free units of electricity whereas the fact is that thousands of units of electricity are provided free of cost to judges as well. She asked to rationalize the collection of taxes from the people and illegal taxes must not be taken from the people. “The people cannot pay tax twice on one salary,” she said.

The PPP Senator said it is better to provide real relief to the people than to take artificial measures. “The PPP government has focused on target subsidy in Sindh province. The target subsidy initiative is not difficult to impose,” she said.

Ex-Senator Sehar Kamran said that no one should be given free electricity, including presidents, prime ministers, and other government functionaries, who continue to receive free power units even after their retirement. She questioned, “Why is electricity given for free after retirement?” She also stated that paying bills in instalments is not a solution and that action should be taken against those who are involved in power theft.