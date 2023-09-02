Kakar cancels Kenya visit

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has cancelled his three-day visit to Kenya starting from Monday next. Official sources said the prime minister, who received an invitation to attend the two-day Africa Climate Change summit to be held on September 5 and 6 in Nairobi, decided to cancel his first-ever foreign visit after going through the pros and cons and situation in the country.

The sources said the event was Africa-specific and the prime minister had accepted the invitation to share experience with foreign dignitaries to be present at the summit.

Moreover, since 1980, no high-level delegation from Pakistan has visited Kenya. “However, the prime minister has decided to cancel the visit after consulting the Foreign Office and his aides,” a senior official said.

The foreign minister and ministers for trade and climate change were to accompany the premier during the visit.

The prime minister, however, will go ahead with his planned visit to the United States to address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 22 in New York. He will be the first Pakistani caretaker premier to address the UNGA.