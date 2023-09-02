Caretaker PM denies making light of power protests

KARACHI: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar has denied that he has made light of the ongoing protests against inflated electricity bills.

Talking to anchorperson Saleem Safi in Geo News programme ‘Jirga’ on Friday, he said some journalists attributed the words of “wheel-jam strike” to him and propagated it all over the country. He clarified that the video recording of his 40-minute talk with journalists was available and if he had uttered the words of “wheel or jam or strike”, he was ready to pay any amount of fine to those who were protesting.

As regards the protest, Kakar said what he did say was that this protest was not dangerous in that it was not a harbinger of civil war of social unrest in the country. He said he felt sympathy for the class that was bearing an immense burden.

When asked why his government was seemingly not taking any action and was only holding meetings on a daily basis, the caretaker PM said that this problem is multidimensional. He said the initial meetings that he held after taking over office were about two things – power tariff and taxation. These were the two sectors that he considered to be his top priorities.

Kakar explained that the issue of power tariff was linked with conditionalities of multilateral financial institutions. He said he had just passed 13 to 14 days in office focusing on short-term, mid-term and long-term solutions to taxation issues.

“I am trying again and again not to make the final announcement about the issue,” the PM said, adding that the entire finance and power teams were looking into the nitty-gritty of the issue so as to make suggestions for such a short-term solution in a manner that the government did not have to withdraw decisions later.

When asked why the government could not shut the markets and shopping malls by sunset, Kakar said the only obstacle was that they had to take a joint decision with the provinces.

He said his government wanted to do it and would soon announce a plan for energy conservation. He also appealed to the nation to conserve power.