Pakistan concerned at India’s sponsorship of terrorism: FO

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch briefing the press in Islamabad on May 18, 2023. — Screengrab/Ministry of Foreign Affairs Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office spokesperson said on Friday that time and again it has been communicated that Pakistan is concerned about India’s sponsorship of terrorism in the country.

Also, Islamabad has very strongly condemned the Jaranwala incident.

FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said this during the weekly briefing in response to a query about a statement by Punjab IGP that RAW was behind the attack on Christians in Jaranwala.

She said, “I would advise you to get more details about this law and order and intelligence related matters from the Ministry of Interior. As far as Pakistan’s position is concerned, we believe that such incidents do not have a place in Pakistan’s polity and culture. The Government of Pakistan has initiated legal procedures and all those responsible for the incident will be held to account.”

The Foreign Office has seen reports of India organising a Miss World event in Srinagar, which will be attended by participants from dozens of world capitals.

“We have seen the news reports. India has time and again, tried to project a false narrative of normalcy in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by organising different events. We believe that such stunts cannot legitimise India’s occupation or suppress the true sentiments of the Kashmiri people. India’s facade of normalcy is challenged by the harsh reality that IIOJK remains one of the most militarized zones in the world with extreme curbs on freedom of expression and assembly,” she responded.

Another query related to India was about a Muslim student who was slapped by non-Muslim colleagues on orders from a non-Muslim teacher.

“We have on several occasions in the past expressed our concern about the plight of the Muslims in India. There is an alarming increase in anti-Muslim hate crimes in India and Pakistan can only condemn and deplore that a schoolteacher instigated her students to humiliate their Muslim classmate. This incident is yet another manifestation of the rising Islamophobia and communal hatred that is being promoted in India under official patronage. The primary schools should be the last place to witness such hate crimes. The efforts to promote anti-Muslim hatred must stop. The Indian government must ensure safety and security of the Muslim minority and hold perpetrator of this heinous crime to account,” the spokesperson responded.

When her attention was drawn to reports of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s expected visit to Pakistan and she was asked if the visit was taking place or it had been cancelled or deferred, she denied any such announcement. “There has been no announcement from our side and we have not shared any details of any high-level visit from Saudi Arabia. When such a visit takes place and we have confirmed information and both sides agree to announce the visit, we will make an announcement at the time,” she said.On media reports about Russia having taken notice that Pakistan was allegedly supplying weapons to Ukraine, the spokesperson said that such reports are not confirmed.

“Pakistan’s position is very clear. Pakistan continues to maintain neutrality between Russia and Ukraine in this dispute. We have long standing ties with both the countries, and there is no change in Pakistan’s position,” she said.

To a query, she did not confirm reports about the prime minister’s visit to New York to participate in the 78th session of the UNGA. “I think your question is premature. When such a decision is announced, we will be able to give you a better response to your question,” she replied.