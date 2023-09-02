Bullet proof cars approved for BCCI officials’ Lahore visit

LAHORE: The Home Department has approved bullet-proof vehicles for Roger Binny and Rajeev Shukla, President and Vice President of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), for their visit to Lahore.
The BCCI President and Vice President will arrive in Lahore on September 4, and will attend a dinner at the Governor’s House. Roger Binni and Rajeev Shukla will also watch the Asia Cup matches for which they have been invited by the chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
Sources said the S&GAD Department had requested the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, to take back two double cabin vehicles and provide them with bullet-proof Mercedes and Land Cruisers.
The Home Department, while approving the request of Pakistan Cricket Board, has issued instructions to the S&GAD Department.
