No quick fix for economy: Dar

Ishaq Dar as finance minister speaks while presenting the Pakistan Economic Survey for fiscal year 2022-23, in Islamabad on June 8, 2023. — AFP

LONDON: Former finance minister Ishaq Dar has said that a handful of speculators are responsible for the fluctuation and rise of the US dollar against the Pakistani rupee and the State must take action against the elements. He was speaking to the media in London.

When asked about the current state of the rupee and electricity bills, Dar said: “The State has to deal with the speculators, they cannot hold the Pakistan economy hostage. The government has to use its might to push them back; there are a handful of people involved in speculation for their personal gains. This is not the real value; it is all speculation. Real effective exchange rate, that is what you should trade on.”

When asked about the PDM government’s performance and the economy under him, Ishaq Dar said: “There’s no quick fix. When we took over Pakistan under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif in 2013 and stayed in power till 2018, we delivered. We had the best stock market. Inflation was low and Pakistan was performing well at all levels. We had become a regional power and an important international player. We were about to enter into G20 and had become the 24th biggest economy of the world but the journey was stopped. The destruction caused over these years cannot be reversed in a year. We need the revival of those policies and need time to reverse the damage.”

Ishaq Dar said he had taken over Pakistan’s economy after Imran Khan’s ouster when the country was at the brink of default due to the policies of the PTI government. “The country was about to go bankrupt, its economy had shrunk.

The country is in this shape because of Project Imran Khan that was launched in 2011 and then he was brought to power in 2018 through rigging. Pakistan has been through the toughest times.”

He said that there was a perception that Pakistan may default but the PDM government didn’t let that happen. “Some quarters locally and internationally wished for Pakistan to default first and then negotiate with Pakistan. We didn’t let that happen and took Pakistan out of the crisis. We increased Pakistan’s reserves and brought foreign direct investment. There was a default mantra but we said IMF or no IMF, we will not default. We saved Pakistan’s economy and defeated naysayers. We fulfilled Pakistan’s all sovereign commitments and reduced external debts.”

He said if the PMLN under Nawaz Sharif was given a fresh and full mandate, then the economy could be fixed over time as the party had done before. He said the PMLN would contest the election with full force. “We will fix the economy.

We have a track record of delivery. We made the country an atomic power. We have delivered and in 2013-2017, the numbers are before you, economic indicators were positive, we will put Pakistan on the road to economic prosperity. But then a conspiracy was made against us and we were ousted.”

Ishaq Dar said there was no future of Imran Khan and his politics of hate and anarchy should not be allowed. “A cult cannot be allowed in the name of politics. Pakistan comes first and no compromise on it.”

About the hike in electricity prices, Ishaq Dar said this was a complex issue.

He said: “Electricity is stolen, there are line losses, people don’t pay bills, so there is an issue of expenditure and revenue. Capacity payments have to be made, rupee devaluation is the mother of all economic evils. It’s a major cause of our problems and has an impact on electricity bills.”