Senate panel for withdrawing taxes on power bills

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat on Friday submitted a proposal to withdraw all taxes on electricity bills, in particular of the under-privileged class.

The committee took a serious notice of the hike in electricity prices across the country, says a press release.

Chairman Committee Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad said that this a national crisis and many cases of suicide have been reported lately in the country.

The committee chair also sought a briefing by the Nepra chairman on mechanisms through which rapid increase in electricity rates are applied and send recommendations for its reconsideration.

The committee also sought details of the owners of IPPs. The committee was of the view that it is a national dilemma and the people of Pakistan are critically suffering due to severe economic crisis, therefore, relief should be given to the people.