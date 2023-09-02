Imran allowed to meet his doctor, lawyers

ISLAMABAD: A special court on Friday granted permission to PTI Chairman Imran Khan to meet his doctor and lawyers in Attock Jail. Special Court’s Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the separate applications and issued the orders.
After the decision, Dr Faisal, Shoaib Shaheen Advocate, Salman Safdar, Ali Ijaz Buttar, Sheraz Ahmed Ranjha, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Naeem Panjutha and Intizar Punjutha would be able to meet the former prime minister in jail.
