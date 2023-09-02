 
September 02, 2023
Peshawar

Mine owners’ office-bearers sworn in

By Our Correspondent
September 02, 2023

BARA: Office-bearers of the mines’ owners association in Khyber district took oath of their offices here on Friday.Jamaat-e-Islami deputy amir and Bara Seyasi Ittehad president Shah Faisal Afridi, as chief guest, administered oath to the office-bearers. Political leaders, journalists, traders and tribal elders attended the ceremony.Meanwhile, Asghar Afridi, president of the association, thanked all the participants and highlighted the difficulties faced by the mine owners.