Elders say no to security posts in populated areas

BARA: The Shalobar Qaumi Council and elders on Friday opposed the construction of the security posts in the populated areas in Bara tehsil of the Khyber district.

Speaking at a press conference in Bara Press Club, the office-bearers of the council and elders, including Abdul Ghani Afridi, Zahidullah Afridi, Sajid Afridi and others construction work for the checkpost in Arjali Nadee area should be stopped forthwith.

They asked the government to consult the elders of the Shalobar tribe or else the tribe would decide the future line of action in Qambarabad on Saturday (today).

“The Shalobar tribe has always supported the government and the administration but unfortunately both have not reciprocated,” said Shalobar Qaumi Council Chairman Abdul Ghani Afridi. He alleged that people were concerned as land owned by Shalobar and other tribes was being taken by force.

“On the one hand, the government resorted to operations under various names in Khyber and other districts that displaced the people from the native areas while on the other, when people returned to native areas, they faced unemployment and unrest.

He said the people were fed up with the unrest prevailing in the area for the past 16 years.Abdul Ghani said a fresh wave of terror had again hit the Khyber district which had brought misery to the poor people.

He said as if poverty, unemployment and other sufferings were not sufficient, their lands were being allegedly grabbed to build checkpoints, which, he said, was unacceptable to them.