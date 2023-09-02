Only empowered parliament to come up to expectations, says senator

HARIPUR: Senate’s standing committee for Science and Technology Chairman Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen on Friday said that the parliament was a mere rubber stamp as nobody knew who was, in fact, making policies for the country.

He was speaking to the participants of a livelihood resource distribution ceremony arranged by Dabagh Welfare Trust at the office of Haripur Chamber of Commerce and Industry here.

The management of Dabagh Welfare Trust distributed push-carts with vegetables, fruits, goats and other stuff among the needy people of Haripur.

The senator, who is also the parliamentary leader of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP) in the upper house of parliament, said that his party had always advocated for ensuring the supremacy of parliament as it believed that under the parliamentary form of government it was the sole domain of the parliament’s two houses to debate and frame policies for the people and country.

“But, unfortunately, the members of both the houses are kept unaware about the policies as policies come from somewhere else and imposed on them,” he said, adding that unless the parliament was empowered in line with the prerequisites of democratic governance, the relief for the general public would remain an elusive goal and the ruling elite would continue to draw all the benefits that should in fact be meant for the masses.

Coming down hard on the “unknown” policy makers for the recent hike in the electricity tariff, the Senator said that multiple taxes in the power bills have added to the misery of inflation.

“Government should generate revenue but it should not be at the cost of poor people,” he said, condemning the TV and radio charges in the electricity bills of every consumer, even the mosques.

Dr Chan Mubarak Hazarvi, the local head of Dabagh Welfare Trust, Syed Safdar Shah member SAARC Chamber of Commerce, Tayab Swati president Haripur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, human rights defender Sadaqat Hasan and others also spoke on the occasion.