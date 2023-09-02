LG members protest against officials

MINGORA: The members of the Tehsil Council Babuzai on Friday held a meeting on a road in protest against the alleged inappropriate behavior of the assistant commissioner Babuzai and deputy commissioner Swat with the elected local government representatives.

Mayar Shahid Ali Khan and other members of the council participated in the meeting. They demanded the transfer of the two officials from Swat, adding that the assistant commissioner Babuzai was always absent from the meeting of the tehsil council.

Mayor Shahid Ali and other members warned they would hold a protest sit-in if the two officers were not transferred from Swat within three days. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Irfanullah Wazir rejected the allegations and said the local government representatives

caused inconvenience to the road users and patients by holding the meeting.