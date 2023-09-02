Ex-minister calls for accountability before elections

MARDAN: Former federal minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nawabzada Khawaja Muhammad Khan Hoti has said that elections alone would not solve the country’s problems, but accountability of those involved in corruption should be conducted ahead of the polls.

Speaking to media persons, Khawaja Hoti said that after the increase in electricity rates, “petrol bombs” were also being dropped on people. He said the masses could no longer bear the burden of taxes.

Khawaja Hoti argued that the rulers must think about the welfare of the people, otherwise they would not be able to stop the path of a terrible revolution.Khawaja Hoti demanded that people who had stolen national wealth in the previous governments should be hanged and the national wealth should be recovered and distributed among the nation, which has been oppressed by inflation.