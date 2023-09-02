Ex-minister calls for accountability before elections

MARDAN: Former federal minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nawabzada Khawaja Muhammad Khan Hoti has said that elections alone would not solve the country’s problems, but accountability of those involved in corruption should be conducted ahead of the polls.
Speaking to media persons, Khawaja Hoti said that after the increase in electricity rates, “petrol bombs” were also being dropped on people. He said the masses could no longer bear the burden of taxes.
Khawaja Hoti argued that the rulers must think about the welfare of the people, otherwise they would not be able to stop the path of a terrible revolution.Khawaja Hoti demanded that people who had stolen national wealth in the previous governments should be hanged and the national wealth should be recovered and distributed among the nation, which has been oppressed by inflation.
BARA: Office-bearers of the mines’ owners association in Khyber district took oath of their offices here on...
BARA: The Shalobar Qaumi Council and elders on Friday opposed the construction of the security posts in the populated...
HARIPUR: Senate’s standing committee for Science and Technology Chairman Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen on...
BATKHELA: Prizes were distributed on Friday among the position holder students of a private school who had got good...
MARDAN: President of the Academic Staff Association at Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan Dr Zafar Hayat Khan on...
ABBOTTABAD: The Peshawar High Court on Friday suspended the order of the deputy commissioner for banning the...