‘Global Climate Week’ activities conclude in Kumara valley

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Red Crescent Society Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the International Committee of the Red Cross have concluded the ‘Global Climate Week’ activities in the Kumrat valley of Upper Dir district.

Officials said the activities were aimed at mitigating the effects of climate change on the valley and raising awareness among the people.For the first time in Pakistan, they said, a ‘seed bombing’ method was used to increase the number of trees in Kumrat forests with the support of district administration Upper Dir.

They said that various efforts were undertaken including planting 5000 trees, establishing kitchen gardens in homes, harnessing rainwater for usability, teaching basic first aid live saving methods to the local population, and organising sports galas for the people of Kumrat as positive change in youth.

Pakistan Red Crescent Society KP Chairman Habib Malik Orakzai said that these initiatives were being undertaken to provide assistance and awareness to areas most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

“We are conducting such activities with support from ICRC, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and the German Red Cross,” he added.Muhammad Iqbal, deputy secretary operations for Pakistan Red Crescent Society Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who led the Global Climate Week activities, said that they introduced the seed bombing methodology for the very first time in Pakistan.

“The goal is aimed at reaching areas inaccessible by conventional means and plant seeds in the soil in a form that resembles a ball. This method has achieved an 80% success rate in tree planting worldwide,” he added.

Similarly, he said, in the severely affected Kumrat valley, demonstrations were carried out that include planting all essential vegetables in limited spaces at homes, making rainwater usable as installing rainwater management system in local available resources, teaching the local population on live saving hacks first aid and raising awareness about the impacts of climate change.

Throughout the week-long activities, a cricket tournament was also organized between teams comprising the local population, tourists, staff and volunteers of the PRCS KP , in collaboration with IFRC. By the help of conducting such activities PRCS KP has managed a fund for humanitarian service in the Dir district.