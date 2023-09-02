Gilani’s thoughts beacon of hope for Kashmiris: Mushaal

Islamabad:Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Friday paid glowing tributes to veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani, who, she said, was a role model for the future generation because he dedicated his entire life and sacrificed everything for the sacred cause of Kashmir freedom struggle but did not budge an inch from his principled position till he breathed his last.

Speaking at a seminar in connection with the second death anniversary of a great Hurriyat leader here, the SAPM on HR and Women Empowerment stated that history testified that nobody died who influenced human thoughts and whose life was dedicated to some cause and who sacrificed for freedom.

Therefore, she said, personalities like Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah and Syed Ali Gilani did not die and they just disappeared physically but their thoughts remained with the human mind.

Syed Ali Gilani embraced martyrdom under Indian police custody on September 1, 2021 at his residence in Hyderpora, Srinagar, who was kept under continued illegal house arrest for over a decade by Indian forces, fearing that a number of Hurriyat other leaders including Yasin Malik were in queue to get the same fate like Gilani.

Therefore, she urged UN bodies and the world powers to take cognizance of this inhuman acts by Indian occupation authorities and take urgent steps to ensure their safe release to avoid their custodial deaths.

She said that Gilani gave his life in the struggle for independence of Kashmir and exposed the fascist and oppressed face of India to the world, who dedicated his life and even his death to telling everybody that freedom could not be compromised or traded off.

Hence, she stated that Ali Gilani did not die but just disappeared physically and his thoughts would continue to inspire Kashmiri freedom fighters and serve as a beacon of hope for the Kashmiri youth. The SAPM said that Indian government was afraid of Gilani’s leadership abilities so much that he remained a symbol of fear for Indian forces even after his physical death, as they resorted to the inhuman act and had forcibly taken away his dead body for burial at Hyderpora graveyard under heavy military siege at night in violation of the last will of the veteran leader.

Mushaal highlighted that he was subjected to physical and mental torture during his imprisonment but never bowed down to the occupation forces till his last breath, adding that he made a “significant contribution to the Kashmiris’ struggle for their right to self-determination and suffered lifelong persecution at the hands of India.