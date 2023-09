Leopard spotted in QAU

Islamabad:A common Asian leopard, the apex predator of the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP), on Friday was spotted near the Earth Sciences Department building in Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) early in the morning that rang the alarm bells for the varsity administration that advised its students and faculty to remain watchful.

The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) and Islamabad Capital Territory Police were informed by the University administration and a team of the Board paid a visit to the QAU to confirm the presence of the wildcat.

An IWMB official told APP that the leopard might have descended from the hills of the national park to drink water and probably returned to its natural environment afterwards. The Board official informed that the University’s security staff at 0830 hours observed the movement of the wildcat near the Earth Sciences Building.

“Our team went and scanned the entire area but did not find the animal at that site. Probably, the leopard moved back to its natural habitat that is very near to the QAU’s backside,” he added. A picture captured on the site projected a pug mark of the Leopard which was being examined by the Board team to ascertain the wildcat’s presence.

According to the Senior IWMB Member, Z. B. Mirza leopards are very shy animals from the cat family that abstain from any human encounter and used to live an elusive life in their natural habitat.