RWMC plans garbage recycling

Rawalpindi:Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Chairman and President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (RCCI) Saqib Rafiq has said that Rawalpindi will be made a role model city in terms of cleanliness, recycling system will be brought to make the garbage efficient, the project of generating electricity from garbage will also be considered in the city, says a press release.

Cleaning work should be further improved, practical work should be seen in the field instead of paper procedures, complaints should be resolved and feedback should be given, biometric system for attendance of workers and monitoring should be tightened. He expressed these views while addressing the introductory meeting of the Board of Directors of RWMC at the commissioner’s office yesterday.

RWMC Raja Muhammad Hanif Advocate, Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta, CEO RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar, Members of the Board of Directors of RWMC Ziaullah Shah Daniel Chaudhry Representative Yasir Butt, Abdul Basit Javed, Shahram Bin Shahzad was also present, the chief executive officer of RWMC, Rana Sajid Safdar, gave a detailed briefing to the chairman about the working of the company and said that on a daily basis, more than three thousand workers are engaged in cleaning the city in two shifts. About 900 tons of garbage is collected from the city, in his speech on this occasion, RWMC Chairman Saqib Rafiq said that the monitoring system should be tightened, whatever complaints are received, they should be processed immediately and feedback should be given. said that they will work on making garbage useful and work will also be done on generating electricity from it.

Speaking on this occasion, Raja Muhammad Hanif said that I have been the chairman of this company before and we have In the past, Rawalpindi was made the number one city of Punjab in terms of cleanliness, this time again we have been entrusted with the duties, so we together with RWMC chairman Saqib Rafiq make Rawalpindi the cleanest city of Punjab once again.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta said that committees should be formed at the Union Council level regarding cleanliness in which civil representatives, dignitaries and RWMC employees participate who are responsible for cleanliness, Ziaullah Shah while addressing. Said that we have installed a system of generating electricity from garbage in our housing society, which is working, we will consider applying this system here as well. Shahram Nadeem also expressed his views and said that the complaints of the citizens regarding cleanliness should be resolved, the citizens should also support the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company to improve the quality of cleanliness.