Security beefed up for Chehlum processions

Islamabad: A high-level meeting was held in Islamabad on Tuesday to ensure peaceful and peaceful conduct of ‘Chehlum’ processions and ‘majlis’.

The meeting was attended by scholars of all school of thoughts, members of the Peace Committee, additional deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, magistrates, representatives of law enforcement organizations, traffic police, Islamabad police superintendents, directors of emergency and disaster management, revenue staff, local government, and other stakeholders.

The meeting was chaired by the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, in which all the concerns were raised by the participants. The participants discussed the security and other arrangements for the processions and gatherings in Islamabad regarding the great sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

They also discussed the need to maintain peace and order during the ‘Chehlum’. The Deputy Commissioner assured the participants that all necessary security arrangements would be made for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the ‘Chehlum’ processions.

He said that the District Administration, CDA, MCI, Sanitation, and other law enforcement agencies will be involved in maintaining law and order. The meeting concluded with a consensus on the need to work together to ensure the peaceful and orderly conduct of ‘Chehlum’ processions and ‘majlis’. The public is requested to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and help maintain peace and order during the ‘Chehlum’ observance.