FIA arrests cyber criminal

Rawalpindi: The Additional District and Sessions Judge, Rawalpindi Ahsan Mahmood Malik has awarded two years rigorous imprisonment with Rs2 million fine and Rs200,000 compensation to the complainant against an accused who was blackmailing a woman through her naked (uncivilised) pictures. The judge has strongly appreciated the investigation of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing, Rawalpindi in this case here on Friday.

The court has given decision on the basis of strong evidences against the accused. The FIA Cyber Crime Wing, Rawalpindi Additional Director Chaudhry Abdul Rauf registered a case under Sections of 21, 22 and 24 of PECA 2016 r/w of PPC against Aamir Abbas s/o Ghulam Abbas in 2022.

According to FIR no. 54, the accused Aamir Abbas was continuously blackmailing a woman (she did not want to publish her name) through her naked pictures. The accused was sending her uncivilised pictures to some other people and taking money. The accused was not only blackmailing her but also earning money through selling naked pictures of woman.

The victim approached to Cyber Crime Wing, Rawalpindi and filed an application against the accused. The FIA, Cyber Crime Wing arrested the accused who went underground.