Phone scammers exploit technology to drain savings

Islamabad:A rising wave of phone scams in Pakistan is leaving individuals vulnerable to financial exploitation, as criminals employ sophisticated software to mimic bank and intelligence agency phone numbers. Despite the alarming increase in such incidents, law enforcement agencies are yet to make any arrests, leaving victims distraught and without justice.

Scammers are leveraging technology to display genuine landline numbers of banks and relevant intelligence agencies on caller IDs, making their deceitful calls seem convincing to unsuspecting victims. The modus operandi is simple but effective - impersonating trusted organisations to gain the trust of the unsuspecting. It is shocking to note that mostly the victims are females who have good bank balance and are vulnerable to trust anybody for their sensitive information.

Among those affected is Salman Zuberi an entrepreneur residing in Islamabad who lost a substantial portion of their hard-earned savings (Rs270,000) "I received a call from a con guy claiming to be from security agency asking for my account pin number. When I resisted he told me about my bank and my account number. He made sure that I believe whatever he was telling me. I even got a call from fake FIA landlines number that displayed the exact number of the agency. They claimed there was a security breach and needed my account details to safeguard my money. It all seemed so official. Then I received another call from Bank that was the exact number of my bank," he said.

Salman lamented, "Within minutes, they had drained my account, and all my life savings were gone. I provided all the details to my bank and they said that this kind of scam is going around from few days in which they are using some software under one roof, in which they display the exact number of landlines which they want to display.

Such stories of financial devastation are becoming increasingly common across the nation. Experts warn that these scams not only cause significant financial loss but also erode trust in genuine institutions. The dilemma is that the inflation has skyrocketed with the electricity and petrol rates increased with each passing day, such kind of sophisticated and digital dacoity is unacceptable. The authorities should make sure that such people are apprehended immediately. People whose capital and savings are already shrinking with the passage of time would not be able to sustain at all and are vulnerable to exploitation and bankruptcy.

Certain banks have issued advisory cautioning citizens about the rising threat of phone scams and urging vigilance when receiving unsolicited calls. Criminals are constantly adapting and using technology to their advantage. It's crucial for people to be cautious and verify the authenticity of any calls or requests for personal information.

Despite these warnings, the authorities are facing difficulties in apprehending the culprits responsible for these scams. The scammers often operate from behind a veil of anonymity, making it challenging for authorities to track them down. The people hope that the authorities should understand the gravity of the situation and show to combat this menace. Shahida who was deprived of Rs41,000 from her salary said that where are the authorities? We are thrown at the mercy of these scammers. Can we question anyone here?

In the face of this growing crisis, victims are bewildered with the harsh reality of financial loss and a lack of accountability. Many hope that authorities will soon bring these criminals to justice to prevent further suffering.