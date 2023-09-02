Robbers loot two overseas Pakistanis working in S Arabia

Islamabad:A gang of armed robbers wearing Punjab police uniform robbed two poor labours, landed at Islamabad International Airport from Saudi Arabia flight. The looters deprived them of foreign currency, gold ornaments, mobile phone sets and other valuables sped away in broad daylight, while standing at the bus stop to leave to their ancestral village in KPK.

The Noon Police Station has taken up the case but haven’t yet made headway to the gangsters, however, the police have conducted raids at the tip off and rounded up suspects.

Two labourers – Qudratulla Shah and Bismillah – hailing from KP were working in Saudi Arabia as labourer. They came back for a short time to give their earned money to their families, the police said and added that they landed at Islamabad Airport and reached the bus terminal located in the jurisdiction of Noon Police Station, when a car riding armed robbers in the guess of the police, wearing Punjab Police uniform, intercepted them and asked for search of the baggages.

The gangsters held them at gunpoint and started search of their luggage and took out cash 8500 Saudi Riyal, 2 tolas of gold ornaments, passports, mobile phone sets and other valuable and drove away.

Meanwhile, Bimillah Khan tried to stop them and gripped steering of the car but they accelerated the speed and dragged him with their car, police quoting his statement said. The aggrieved Bismillah Khan sustained serious injuries and shifted to PIMS hospital.

In another incident, personnel of a paramilitary force has been looted at IJP Road by car riding gangsters when he was coming back from his house to join his duty. The Industrial Area police have registered a case against unknown muggers and started investigation.