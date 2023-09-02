 
Saturday September 02, 2023
Lahore

CCPO visits four police stations

By Our Correspondent
September 02, 2023

LAHORE:CCPO Lahore visited four police stations late night. During inspections, he thoroughly examined the facilities at Batapur, Manawan, Harbanspura, and Ghaziabad police stations, encompassing record registers, lock-up rooms, police barracks, and the front desk's application records. He expressed his dismay regarding the subpar sanitation conditions in these police stations and instructed for the consistent cleaning of washrooms and improved lighting arrangements.