Minimum wage of Rs32,000 notification soon: secretary

LAHORE:The Secretary Labour and Human Resources Friday said minimum wage of Rs32,000 has been approved and it would be presented before the provincial cabinet meeting next week.

The secretary said addressing an event organised by Pakistan Workers Federation (PWF) regarding the ratification of ILO Convention C 189 on domestic worker laws and its implementation in a private hotel at Lahore.

In the ceremony, when the PWF presented a demand of Rs32,000 minimum wage for workers, the secretary said the Chief Minister had directed him in this regard and the proposal would be presented in the upcoming meeting of the provincial cabinet scheduled next week. Addressing the event, labour leader Chaudhry Naseem and PWF secretary general Chaudhry Saad said Rs32,000 minimum wage is their genuine demand. They said in near future the workers will demand more increase in the minimum wage. The Secretary Minimum Board, Director Labour (Lahore south) and EOBI regional head also attended the ceremony. Central and provincial leaders of the PWF also attended the ceremony.