VCs directed to stem use of drugs in varsities

LAHORE:Chancellor/Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman Friday directed Vice-Chancellors of universities to stem the use of drugs on the premises of varsities.

Chairing a meeting regarding Consortium on Drugs and Narcotics at Governor House Lahore, the governor finalised the proceedings of the previous meetings of the consortium and recommendations for the future. He asked vice-chancellors/rectors of public and private sector universities to take steps in the light of the decisions taken in the meeting and implement the final recommendations of the consortium in letter and spirit to prevent drug abuse on the premises of varsities. He said the youth is the most valuable asset and future of the country and it is very important to provide a favourable educational environment to them.

He said for drug free atmosphere the VCs should take strict measures regarding drugs use by students. He said the VCs should take measures to provide a safe, healthy and conducive academic environment to students, teachers and other employees of varsities. He directed the VCs to ensure the establishment of anti-drug and tobacco committee under Drug and Narcotics Consortium in the universities. The governor said the university security staff should maintain close liaison with the law enforcement agencies to prevent the supply of drugs.

He emphasized that the World Anti-Drugs and Narcotics Days, which highlight the harmful effects of drugs and tobacco, should be observed in all universities. He said awareness campaigns should be launched on social media through organising and undertaking various activities such as dramas, documentaries, competitions, and short films. He also directed to establish student counselling centres for the students at the campuses of varsities.