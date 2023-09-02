Rescuers’ performance lauded in flood-hit areas

LAHORE:Secretary Emergency Services Department (ESD) Dr Rizwan Naseer on Friday reviewed the operational performance of all districts of Punjab besides reviewing the ongoing flood rescue operations in River Sutlej.

He was presiding over the online monthly operational performance review of all districts, which was attended by all Divisional and District Emergency Officers (DEOs) on Friday. All Heads of wings of Rescue Headquarters & Emergency Services Academy were also present.

He appreciated the rescuers who have been in the riverine area since the onset of first flood in River Sutlej on July 6, 2023. As a result of day & night timely evacuation of people and animals in inundated areas, there was no significant loss of human or animal lives especially during the second major flood onset on August 16, 2023.

The Provincial Monitoring Officer (PMO) briefed the chair that Rescue 1122 rescued 351,531 victims while responding to 176,560 emergencies across Punjab during the month of August 2023.

He informed that out of total emergencies, Rescue responded 36,867 were road traffic accidents, 114,325 medical emergencies, 1,294 fire incidents, 6,274 delivery cases, 4,404 crime incidents, 4,019 falls/slipping 1,622 Electrocuted, 2,079 occupational injuries, 2,44 burn cases, 2,27 drowning incidents, 59 structural collapses, 1,243 Animal Rescue and 3,903 miscellaneous operations in Punjab.

On this occasion, Provincial Monitoring Officer briefed the Secretary ESD about monthly emergency statistics and average emergency response time of every district. He was informed that 296 people died in 36,867 road accidents in Punjab during the last month. Out of these traffic accidents, the majority of traffic accidents 8,773 occurred in Lahore in which 35 people died. Similarly, 2,588 road accidents in Multan, 2,451 road accidents in Faisalabad, 2,090 in Gujranwala, 1,477 in Rawalpindi, and 1,440 in Sheikhupura while the remaining 18,048 accidents took place in 30 districts of Punjab.