Japanese team lauds progress on educational projects

LAHORE:A Japanese delegation met with Director General of the Literacy Department Punjab Dr Khurram Shahzad here on Friday.

The representatives from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) also participated in a meeting where they received a comprehensive briefing on the Literacy Department, with a particular focus on the educational initiatives supported by JICA.

During the meeting, discussions centered on enhancing and expanding existing projects, as well as exploring the possibility of launching new ones. A mid-term review of these projects was also conducted during the discussions.

The Japanese delegation expressed their appreciation for the progress and performance of the educational projects supported by JICA. In addition, both the DG of Literacy and the JICA Mission discussed various strategies to increase the number of District Monitors and Literacy Mobilisers. Their goal is to achieve a 100% literacy rate by 2030, improve the teacher training system, enhance the capacity building of teachers and students and focus on expanding capacity-building efforts. The JICA Mission praised the performance of Punjab's Literacy Department.

Dr Khurram informed the JICA Mission that they were actively working to enroll out-of-school children, particularly from disadvantaged backgrounds. Special attention was being given to educating older children who had missed out on schooling opportunities.

The Japanese delegation emphasised the importance of expanding non-formal education initiatives in Pakistan, with a particular focus on technical education in non-formal schools. They also discussed plans to digitise the monitoring framework and develop a primary-level module for technical education.