HED set to launch e-transfer App

LAHORE:Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab is all set to launch an e-Transfer round through a mobile application from Monday. Addressing a press conference on Friday, HED Punjab Special Secretary Agha M Ali Abbas said the new College Information System (CIS) was part of a project titled “Automation of HED Punjab”.

He said the CIS had data of all public sector colleges across Punjab including data of sanctioned, filled and vacant posts as well as profiles of college faculty members. He maintained the College Information System had data of 825 public colleges and over 19,000 teachers while e-Transfer was one of the major components of the system.

He added now the teachers would be able to apply for transfers via an android-based user-friendly mobile app. Agha said teachers would be able to submit their transfer requests online without visiting the department.