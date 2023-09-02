CM condemns suicide attack on security forces

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the suicide attack targeting a security forces' vehicle in Bannu and paid rich tributes to the profound sacrifice made by the martyred security officials.
He also extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved heirs. He prayed for the swift recovery of the injured, emphasizing that nation stand firmly with the families of the fallen heroes. These martyrs are a source of immense pride for our nation and the country honors their tremendous sacrifices; he said and concluded that the unwavering determination of the great nation cannot be shaken by the actions of handful of terrorists.
LAHORE:CCPO Lahore visited four police stations late night. During inspections, he thoroughly examined the facilities...
LAHORE:The Secretary Labour and Human Resources Friday said minimum wage of Rs32,000 has been approved and it would be...
LAHORE:Chancellor/Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman Friday directed Vice-Chancellors of universities to stem the use of...
LAHORE:The newly appointed Chairman Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority Brig M Sajid Khokhar took...
LAHORE:Secretary Emergency Services Department Dr Rizwan Naseer on Friday reviewed the operational performance of all...
LAHORE:A Japanese delegation met with Director General of the Literacy Department Punjab Dr Khurram Shahzad here on...