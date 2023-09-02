LWMC initiates mission to clean City

LAHORE:The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has initiated a mission to clean provincial capital on Friday, with the LWMC sanitation teams actively engaged throughout the city.

LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din, personally toured the city to oversee cleanliness arrangements. Inspection of sanitation arrangements on College Road, PIA Road, Firdousi Street, and Wapda Town Roundabout was carried out during the morning hours, with clear instructions to ensure container clearance by 9.00am. In conjunction with Friday prayers, special cleanliness measures were made around all major mosques.

LWMC spokesperson Umar Chaudhry stated that LWMC CEO scrutinised sanitation arrangements in Township and its adjoining lanes, inspected sanitation measures, and workers attendance. He stressed that LWMC workers are tirelessly fulfilling their responsibilities across all shifts. Providing Lahore residents with a clean and healthy environment is the organisation's top priority. Officers remain in the field, ensuring 100% worker attendance through rigorous monitoring, as 100% attendance is crucial for the delivery of the best services.

LWMC CEO appealed to shopkeepers to cooperate with LWMC teams. He encouraged them to place their waste in the designated LWMC bins or report any sanitation complaints to the LWMC helpline at 1139 or through social media. The LWMC teams are dedicated to promptly addressing any cleanliness-related concerns.