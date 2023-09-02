 
September 02, 2023
Lahore

Man found dead

By Our Correspondent
September 02, 2023

A 65-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Bhatti Gate police on Friday. The deceased’s identity was yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, Edhi Foundation buried eight unidentified dead bodies in Saggian graveyard. The bodies were recovered from Bhatti Gate police area.