Two bike lifters apprehended

Shafiqabad police apprehended two bike lifters here on Friday. The Safe Cities surveillance team detected two suspicious persons in Bati Chowk and informed the Shafiqabad police which responded and arrested the suspects who were later identified as Sharjeel Naeem and Sajid Ali. Police recovered two stolen motorcycles and weapons from their possession.
LAHORE:CCPO Lahore visited four police stations late night. During inspections, he thoroughly examined the facilities...
LAHORE:The Secretary Labour and Human Resources Friday said minimum wage of Rs32,000 has been approved and it would be...
LAHORE:Chancellor/Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman Friday directed Vice-Chancellors of universities to stem the use of...
LAHORE:The newly appointed Chairman Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority Brig M Sajid Khokhar took...
LAHORE:Secretary Emergency Services Department Dr Rizwan Naseer on Friday reviewed the operational performance of all...
LAHORE:A Japanese delegation met with Director General of the Literacy Department Punjab Dr Khurram Shahzad here on...