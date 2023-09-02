 
Saturday September 02, 2023
Lahore

Two bike lifters apprehended

By Our Correspondent
September 02, 2023

Shafiqabad police apprehended two bike lifters here on Friday. The Safe Cities surveillance team detected two suspicious persons in Bati Chowk and informed the Shafiqabad police which responded and arrested the suspects who were later identified as Sharjeel Naeem and Sajid Ali. Police recovered two stolen motorcycles and weapons from their possession.