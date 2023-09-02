JI’s shutdown strike to be peaceful: Azeem

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Ameerul Azeem said Saturday’s (today) shutdown strike will be peaceful, and warned that if anyone tried to obstruct the strike and protests, he will be considered as representative of the ruling elite.

If the increase in electricity bills is not withdrawn, then future strategy of agitation will be planned, he said while addressing a press conference at Mansoorah on Friday.

Ameerul Azeem invited every Pakistani citizen to join the strike and protest against the plundering of public wealth by the ruling elite and bureaucracy, saying the issue is not of credit, but the cruel and anti-people IPP contracts for which we are forcing the government to review those unjust contracts. He said JI ameer Sirajul Haq did not suddenly call for strike, as it is a continuation of JI's movement against inflation.

The task of the caretaker government is just to hand over the power to the elected representatives after holding transparent elections. It is a shame that the government is saying that after approval from the IMF, they will decide whether to reduce electricity prices or not. There is a clear message to the people that we are slaves of the IMF.

He said the continuous increase in electricity tariff is a result of the agreements by the previous governments with IPPs and IMF that have thrown the nation into a ditch of inflation. He warned that the lava of public anger is about to explode and ruling elite and bureaucracy must read the writing on the wall.

He expressed his gratitude for the support given to the strike by the business organizations, lawyers' community and other concerned people. He expressed regret that the three-day meeting of the federal cabinet on the issue of providing relief on electricity bills proved futile. People are committing suicide and dying of hunger but the few thousand bureaucrats and representatives of ruling elite are still unmoved to stop plundering public wealth for their own luxuries. He said we do not believe in any government that cannot discharge of its basic duty of providing basic life needs to the people.

JI Punjab ameer Javed Kasuri said there will be a peaceful successful strike in all the cities of Punjab, with peaceful rallies will be held and the rulers will be given an opportunity to review the cruel decisions. He lamented that government dropped petrol bomb on people protesting against the increase in electricity bills.