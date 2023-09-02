Crackdown launched on illegal constructions, structures

LAHORE:Following the directives of Commissioner & DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the LDA teams launched an operation against illegal construction and structures in different localities of Lahore.

Director Town Planning (IV) Ali Nusrat and Director Housing Zafar Iqbal under the supervision of Additional DG Housing Captain (retd) Shah Mir Iqbal demolished illegal shops in Military Accounts Society. The LDA teams razed structures built on Plot No. 74, Block R-1 in Johar Town, on third floor of commercial building in Johar Town R-block and sealed a cafe in Q-block. The LDA teams demolished structures and shops near Eden Boulevard and under-construction pillars near Engineers Town roundabout. In Kakezai Society, the authorities demolished structures and under-construction pillars of shops that were constructed violating relevant regulations. Shops in Architects' Society were partially demolished and sealed and an Illegal state office was sealed. Director Housing Zafar Iqbal retrieved a 5-marla plot from squatters in Township. The indiscriminate operation is underway against illegal structures across the city.