Better than AI? The UK police who never forget a face

SULHAMSTEAD, United Kingdom: Artificial intelligence and facial recognition software are seen by some as the future of crime-fighting around the world.

But British police say it has to go hand in hand with more traditional methods of detection, including the use of so-called “super-recognisers”. Forces across the country have been using officers who have an exceptional memory for faces and an above-average ability to identify people.

Only one percent of the population has the “super-power”, said Tina Wallace, a surveillance expert with Thames Valley Police. Her team began recruiting the specialist officers in 2017 and now have about 20 on their books, including Alex Thorburn, an officer for 17 years.

“I´ve always been good with faces. So when they put a notice out about the tests, I did it!” Thorburn told AFP. “I was shown pictures, dated between 10 and 30 years old, of 10 people. I had to find them in the crowd in the shopping centre.

“I found them all, but they looked a lot different to how they did in the photos. That was really interesting.” The team works on screens, using security camera footage, but is also sent out into the field.

For the coronation of King Charles III, Thorburn was sent out into the crowds at Windsor Castle, west of London. “We were deployed... to go and see if there were any people who were fixated with the royal family,” she recalled.

“We were shown quite a large number of images to see if they were there and they´re going to cause any problems. But luckily, we didn´t have any.” “It´s a cheap and effective way to tackle crime,” said Mike Neville, who set up the first team of super-recognisers at London´s Metropolitan Police.

Now retired, Neville runs Super Recognisers International, which bills itself as “the world leaders in human recognition”. One of the first major successes was in 2011, during the widespread rioting sparked by the death of a black man shot dead by police in London. Police had to scour some 200,000 hours of security camera footage.

“Twenty officers identified 600 of the London rioters,” said Josh Davis, a professor in applied psychology at the University of Greenwich. One police officer who was an expert on gangs recognised an astonishing 180 offenders by analysing the images.

Some he had never seen in person. Others had part of their faces hidden, said Davis, who is a member of Neville´s association. Thames Valley Police covers more than 2,200 square miles west and northwest of London with a population of 2.34 million. It is deploying its “super-recognisers” at set times outside bars and nightclubs to spot known perpetrators of sexual assault.