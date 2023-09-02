Czech ex-PM Babis sells media assets as rules tighten

PRAGUE: Czech billionaire and former premier Andrej Babis has sold his media business, his Agrofert group said on Friday as a new law was set to tighten the rules for media ownership by politicians.

The food and chemicals group said on its website it had sold a chemicals and cosmetics unit as well as the Mafra group comprising several publications including the second most popular Czech daily DNES.

“The sale of these assets will allow us to focus on the key segments of our business in the future,” Agrofert chairman Zbynek Prusa said about the sale to a group owned by another local billionaire.

Serving as prime minister in 2017-2021, Babis, the sixth wealthiest Czech according to Forbes magazine, had already placed his assets including the sprawling Agrofert and its media business in two trust funds.

He was forced to do so by an anti-corruption law dubbed “lex Babis” in February 2017, but publicly available documents then showed he was still the group´s beneficial owner.

Czech parliament, dominated by a centre-right coalition that replaced Babis following a general election in 2021, approved an amendment to the law in June, making media ownership by politicians practically impossible.

President Petr Pavel signed the bill into law in August. It is due to take effect on January 1. Battling constant problems over his dual role as top politician and entrepreneur, Babis also had to fight off EU subsidy fraud charges and allegations that he had served as a communist police agent in the 1980s.

The Slovak-born 68-year-old ran for president in January this year but was beaten by former Nato general Pavel for the top job.