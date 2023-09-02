Syrians rally in south against Assad, economic decline

BEIRUT: Hundreds of Syrians protested on Friday in the government-held southern city of Sweida, the biggest in a wave of intensifying demonstrations spurred by economic hardship, activists and witnesses told AFP.

The protests in Sweida province, the heartland of the country´s Druze minority, began after President Bashar al-Assad´s government ended fuel subsidies last month, dealing a heavy blow to Syrians reeling from war and a crippling economic crisis.

“Today was the largest demonstration against the regime in Sweida,” said Rayan Maarouf, an activist from the Suwayda24 website.

Footage shared by the media outlet showed men and women brandished the multi-coloured Druze flag. They chanted “Come on, leave Bashar!” along with other slogans used during Syria´s 2011 uprising -- which the government repressed, plunging the country into war.

Up to 2,000 demonstrators gathered in Sweida´s Al-Karama square, Maarouf said, adding that “those are unprecedented numbers”. Two witnesses, including a protester, gave AFP the same estimates. They requested anonymity due to security concerns. The protester said it was “the first time such a large crowd has gathered to protest against Bashar al-Assad”.