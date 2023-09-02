Rented electric scooters vanish from Paris streets

PARIS: Parisians woke up on Friday to a world without free-floating rented electric scooters, loathed as a pedestrian-bothering nuisance by some but mourned by others.

The French capital is the first in Europe to completely ban the hire scooters from its streets, after voters overwhelmingly elected to remove them in an April referendum -- albeit on a tiny turnout of 7.5 percent.

Friday puts an end to five years of seeing users zip through crowds of pedestrians or park awkwardly on pavements and at intersections, as well as a string of accidents.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo had herself campaigned against scooters, saying removing them would reduce “nuisance”.

“It makes me sad, because I liked so much to be able to get around like that, go wherever without the stress of using a car, getting stuck in traffic jams,” scooter user Valerie Rinckel said a few days before the ban came into force.

But another customer, Anass Eloula, said that “it´s safer to stop now and get back to bikes, or for people to take the bus or public transport”.

David Belliard, deputy Paris mayor in charge of urban mobility, told reporters on Thursday that the case against the rental scooters was overwhelming despite efforts by operators to address problems. “There was some progress, but the bottom line is still negative,” he said. “The anarchy was quite unbearable.”