Georgia ruling party moves to oust pro-EU president

TBILISI: Georgia´s ruling party on Friday moved to oust pro-EU President Salome Zurabishvili, amid growing fears from the opposition that Tbilisi is pivoting away from Europe towards Russia.

The government launched impeachment proceedings against Zurabishvili, whose role is largely ceremonial, after she met foreign leaders to lobby for Georgian membership of the EU without the government´s permission.

If the impeachment is successful, it could see Zurabishvili, who has served as president since 2018, removed from her post.

“At the meeting of the political council of the party, we made a decision to initiate the impeachment procedure against the president of Georgia,” ruling party chair Irakli Kobakhidze said at a press conference on Friday.

He accused the president of “turning a blind eye to gross violations of the constitution” and said signatures to impeach the president would be collected from lawmakers over the next few days.

Georgia, an ex-Soviet country in the Caucasus, has for years pushed for integration into the European Union, a process that accelerated after a short-lived war in 2008 with Russia.

EU chief Charles Michel met Zurabishvili in Brussels on Friday to reaffirm the bloc´s commitment to Georgia´s European path and highlight reforms the country must make, the European Council said.