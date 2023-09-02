Singapore ex-deputy PM Shanmugaratnam elected president

SINGAPORE: Singapore´s former deputy prime minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam was elected president on Friday, comfortably securing victory in the city-state´s first contested vote for the largely ceremonial position in more than a decade.

Singaporeans headed to the polls that were closely watched as an indication of support for the ruling party after a rare spate of scandals, but the longtime stalwart of the party won more than two-thirds of the vote over two rivals.

“I believe that it´s a vote of confidence in Singapore. It´s a vote of optimism for a future in which we can progress together and support each other as Singaporeans,” the former finance minister said in a speech before the results were announced.

“I´m humbled by this vote. It is not just a vote for me, it is a vote for Singapore´s future.”

He won 70.4 percent of the vote to win a six-year term. “I declare Mr. Tharman Shanmugaratnam as the candidate duly elected as the president of Singapore,” said election returning officer Tan Meng Dui.

His main rival Ng Kok Song, a former chief investment officer of Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, which manages the country´s foreign reserves, conceded after winning only 15.7 percent of the vote.

“The result is clear,” he told reporters, adding Shanmugaratnam “has indeed earned a mandate from the people of Singapore.”

There are stringent requirements for the position, which formally oversees the city´s accumulated financial reserves and holds the power to veto certain measures and approve anti-graft probes.

While the presidency is a non-partisan post under the constitution, political lines had already been drawn ahead of the election to replace incumbent Halimah Yacob, who ran unopposed for her six-year term in 2017.