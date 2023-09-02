Bosnian Serbs to rally after leader charged over laws

SARAJEVO: Several thousand Serbs in Bosnia briefly blocked traffic at key points between the country´s two semi-autonomous entities on Friday after prosecutors charged President Milorad Dodik over two controversial laws he passed.

Some protesters brandished a portrait of Dodik while others had an effigy of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Other demonstrators carried Serb and Russian flags, AFP journalists noted. Simultaneous protests took place in the Bosnian capital Sarajevo and the regions of Tuzla, Doboj and Nevesinje.

Dodik, a Kremlin ally, signed into law legislation in July that would allow the Bosnian Serb entity to bypass or ignore decisions made by the top international envoy to Bosnia.