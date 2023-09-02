Spanish police snatch 2.7 tonnes of cocaine off yacht

THE HAGUE: Spanish police seized nearly three tonnes of cocaine from a yacht west of the Canary Islands and arrested suspected members of a Balkan-based trafficking gang, Europol said on Friday.
Heavily armed officers swooped on the boat eight days ago, arresting two crew members -- a Ukrainian and a Czech -- while police in Serbia arrested four people, included the suspected leader of the ring.
It was the police in Belgrade who launched the investigation into the cartel in January 2022. “The targeted organisation was... suspected of organising multi-tonne cocaine shipments from Brazil to the EU,” the Hague-based Europol said in a statement.
