US graduates brace for return of student loan repayments

WASHINGTON: After a three-and-a-half year pandemic-era pause, US federal student loans start accumulating interest again from Friday, with repayments set to cut the monthly take-home pay of millions of Americans by hundreds, and in some cases thousands, of dollars.

Joe Biden campaigned for president on a pledge to forgive at least $10,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans, and unveiled a $400 billion program to do just that after taking office.

But on June 30, the US Supreme Court ruled that his administration had overstepped its authority, and struck down the student loan forgiveness programme. As a result, interest on outstanding loans is back, with repayments due to restart from October.

“It was disappointing, but not surprising,” Tiffanie Brown, a 43-year-old from Baltimore County, Maryland, with more than $100,000 in outstanding student loans, told AFP. More than 46 million people in the United States have outstanding student loans totaling more than $1.6 trillion, according to data from the Department of Education.

In the state of Maryland, residents with student loan debt owe more than $43,000 on average, according to AFP analysis of Department of Education data -- the second-highest figure in the country after the District of Columbia (DC).

But unlike its wealthier neighbor, Maryland´s per capita personal income was lower than nine other states and DC last year, according to Department of Commerce data, adding to the challenges of loan repayment.

“We´re seeing that people are starting to get anxious about this,” Dr. Tisa Silver Canady, a financial wellness advocate and founder of the Maryland Center for Collegiate Wellness, told AFP, referring to the return of loan repayments.