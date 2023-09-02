South African police kill 18 in shootout

JOHANNESBURG: Police killed 18 people in a shootout in South Africa´s northeast on Friday, saying they had targeted suspects who were planning to rob a cash truck.
“As soon as police approached the address, the group of suspects began shooting, police retaliated,” the South African Police Service (SAPS) said in a statement. “16 males and two females were declared dead at the scene.”
A police officer was “injured very seriously” and taken for medical care, SAPS National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola told reporters in Makhado, Limpopo province, around 400-km northeast of Johannesburg. The shootout lasted for about 90 minutes, said Masemola.
