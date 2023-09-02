UK misses own deadline for Afghan refugee resettlements

LONDON: The UK government has failed to meet a self-imposed deadline to resettle Afghan refugees in long-term accommodation in Britain.

As of Aug 30 the government had received over 141,000 applications under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy since its launch in April 2021, of which around 93,000 were unique applications. Nearly 8,000 of these remain unprocessed.

In May the Armed Forces Minister James Heappey told Parliament “we will complete the processing of applications by this summer,” but the Ministry of Defence later scaled down that prediction, saying it would resolve all but the most complex cases by the end of August.

The failure to meet the deadline has been complicated after it emerged numerous Afghans who were told to vacate temporary hotel accommodation this month to find long-term private housing, will have to stay in their rooms or become homeless.

In addition, around 2,000 people who qualify for UK resettlement under ARAP remain in Afghanistan, with a similar number left to fend for themselves in Pakistan. John Healey MP, Labour’s shadow defence secretary, said it was “shameful that thousands of ARAP applications are still not processed despite the government promising to clear the backlog by today.

One former Afghan military analyst, who worked alongside British and coalition forces and is awaiting the outcome of his ARAP application, told The Independent: “The MoD told the Parliament they will finish with the ARAP eligibility by August, and August is almost gone and they still haven’t sent me anything.

“I don’t know why my case is so complex or why it’s taking such an unacceptable amount of time. Despite the government’s promise to process applicants, years have passed and there are still simple applications pending.”

Sarah Fenby-Dixon, a consultant with the Refugee Aid Network, a charity, said she was working with 52 Afghans who applied for ARAP visas, and that 20 of these had received no response to their applications from the MoD.