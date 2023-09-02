UAE looks to ‘minimise’ rights criticism at COP28

LONDON: The United Arab Emirates is looking to deflect criticism of its rights record ahead of this year´s UN climate talks, a London-based group said on Friday, after obtaining a leaked recording.

The leaked audio of a meeting in February between summit organisers and Emirati officials was dismissed by the UAE´s COP28 team as an “unverified recording”.

But the Centre for Climate Reporting (CCR) said it revealed attempts by the oil-rich Gulf state to limit scrutiny ahead of the key event, which will be held in Dubai in November and December.

AFP could not independently verify the authenticity of the recording. During the meeting earlier this year, COP28´s head of communications warned that human rights advocates would use the talks as a “platform” for criticism, CCR said.

“They will use this opportunity to attack the UAE,” Sconaid McGeachin was quoted as saying in the report, which also contains audio snippets of the recording. “We need to preserve the reputation of the UAE... and to try and minimise those attacks as much as possible.”