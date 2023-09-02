Iran’s draft hijab law may amount to ‘gender apartheid’: UN experts

GENEVA: A draft law in Iran ordering new penalties for women not wearing a headscarf in public could amount to “gender apartheid,” UN rights experts warned on Friday.

Since the Islamic revolution of 1979, women in Iran have to cover their hair and neck in public, with offenders facing fines or prison terms of up to two months. A growing number of women have been defying the law and appearing bareheaded, especially since nationwide protests sparked by the death in custody last year of 22-year-old Iranian Kurd Mahsa Amini, arrested for allegedly violating the law.

Iran´s conservatives, who dominate the country´s parliament and leadership, have passionately defended the dress code. In May, the judiciary and the government proposed a “Support for the Culture of Hijab and Chastity” bill, urging far stiffer penalties for non-compliance.

It raises fines and includes other penalities such as the temporary confiscation of a woman´s vehicle. “The draft law could be described as a form of gender apartheid,” eight UN rights experts said in a statement.

“The authorities appear to be governing through systemic discrimination with the intention of suppressing women and girls into total submission.”

The experts, including the Special Rapporteur on the rights situation in Iran and members of the UN Working Group on discrimination against women and girls, said the draft bill and existing de facto restrictions “are inherently discriminatory and may amount to gender persecution”.