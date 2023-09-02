Ukraine has made ‘notable progress’ in offensive: White House

WASHINGTON: Ukraine´s forces in recent days have made “notable progress” against Russian troops in their southern offensive, the White House said on Friday.

Asked about criticism that Kyiv´s southern campaign against occupying Russian forces has not advanced much in three months, White House national security spokesman John Kirby conceded that the fight has gone slower than Ukraine itself had hoped.

“That said, we have noted over the last 72 hours or so some notable progress by Ukrainian armed forces on that southern line,” Kirby told reporters.

“They have achieved some success against that second line of Russian defenses,” he said. In recent days, Western battlefield analyses have shown Ukrainian forces penetrating Russian lines for several kilometers between Robotyne and Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Kyiv´s aim is to advance directly south to the Sea of Azov, cutting off Russian land access to occupied Crimea. But Russian forces have established long and deep barriers across the terrain, including tank traps, minefields and other defenses, to slow Ukraine´s advance.

“We´ve all seen the criticism by anonymous officials out there, which frankly is not helpful” to Ukraine´s battlefield effort, Kirby said. “Any objective observer of this counteroffensive, you can´t deny... that they have made progress now,” Kirby added.

Kyiv launched its counter-offensive after securing more advanced weapons from its allies in the West and preparing assault battalions. But progress has been slow and Kyiv continues to urge Nato countries to deliver tanks, de-mining equipment and warplanes - notably US-made F-16 fighter jets.

Meanwhile, Ukraine´s military intelligence said on Friday that a recent drone attack on an airport in northwestern Russia which damaged several transport planes was carried out from within Russian territory.

The attack this week on Pskov airport some 700-km from Ukraine marked the latest strike to rock Russian territory since Kyiv vowed to “return” the conflict to Moscow in July.

“The drones used to attack the ´Kresty´ air base in Pskov were launched from Russia,” Ukraine´s intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said on social media Friday.”Four Russian IL-76 military transport planes were hit as a result of the attack.

Two were destroyed and two were seriously damaged,” he added.Budanov said the aircraft had been used by the defence ministry to transport troops and cargo.The Kremlin said this week that military experts were working to find out which routes the drones were taking in order “to prevent such situations in the future”.