Pakistan top pool despite 5-5 draw vs Malaysia

KARACHI: High-flying Pakistan were on Thursday night held to a 5-5 draw by Malaysia in the Asia Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifiers in Salalah, Oman.

But despite the draw in their final pool match, the Pakistanis topped their pool following a series of wins against Japan, Bangladesh, Oman and arch-rivals India. Pakistan’s Rana Abdul Waheed scored three goals, meanwhile Mohammad Murtaza and Abdul Rehman scored one each.

For Malaysia, Din Muhammad scored a brace and Mat Syarman, Anuwar Akhimullah and Ishak Arif notched up one each. Pakistan finished with 13 points. India finished second with 12 points, meanwhile Malaysia were third with 10 points. angladesh, Oman and Japan finished in fourth, fifth and sixth place, respectively. The Pakistan squad is accompanied by head coach Olympian Wasim Feroze and manager Major Muhammad Shahnawaz Khan.