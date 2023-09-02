Shaheen optimistic ahead of Pallekele clash

LAHORE: Pakistan's star fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, who recently endured an injury setback during the season opener of the Asia Cup 2023, has conveyed his unwavering confidence in Pakistan's preparations for the tournament.

In a heartfelt statement released via the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Afridi shared his enthusiasm for the prestigious event, expressing his eagerness to contribute a stellar performance. His absence during the previous edition of the continental showpiece due to injury has fueled his determination to make a resounding impact this time around.

Afridi affirmed, "I missed the last Asia Cup due to injury. We have excelled in Test cricket, and despite the intervening period, our squad has actively participated in franchise cricket and recently showcased their skills in ODI cricket." Addressing Pakistan's aspirations to clinch their third Asia Cup title, the talented pacer stated, "We have meticulously prepared for the Asia Cup, and we are poised to deliver exceptional cricket. Our ultimate goal is to emerge as champions."

Furthermore, Afridi shed light on the exceptional camaraderie within the Pakistan cricket team, emphasizing the importance of mutual support among teammates. He remarked, "All the players in the team support each other. Since we spend more time with each other than our families, we strive to back each other and give our best for the team's success."

However, there remains an air of uncertainty regarding Afridi's injury status following his departure from the field during the Pakistan versus Nepal match. Despite discussions with the team physio, no official update has been provided on his fitness, leaving fans eagerly anticipating his potential participation in the highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash. ­

Pakistan initiated their campaign in the tournament with a spectacular 238-run victory over Nepal in the season opener, setting the stage for what promises to be an enthralling Asia Cup 2023.